2024 election is going to be the 'most difficult' election for NPP - National organizer declares

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, says next year's general elections will not be easy for the government in power.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is looking forward to breaking the eight-year cycle of every government in Ghana since its democratic dispensation.



The party on Saturday, November 4, elected the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as their presidential candidate for the 2024 elections hoping they overcome the opposition National Democratic Congress for the third time consecutively.



The NPP takes pride in the competence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to give the leader of the opposition party, Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, a tough competition and retain the government in power.



But in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Boakye, popularly called 'Nana B', was hesitant about the outcome of the 2024 elections.



"Election 2024 is going to be, for me, the most difficult elections for the New Patriotic Party but my strong belief is that we shall prevail...As the National Organizer, I know that the battle ahead is going to be the most difficult battle but I say it to the glory of God that we shall prevail", he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



NPP Presidential Election

The first phase of the 'showdown' election is over with the New Patriotic Party electing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be their leader.



At the end of the contest, the Electoral Commission declared Dr Bawumia as the winner after he secured 118,210 out of the total of 193,346 votes cast representing an impressive 61.47% while his closest rival, Ken Ohene Agyapong, secured 71,996 votes.



The other contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 1459 and 781 votes respectively.



The defeated contenders have congratulated the Vice President and promised to give the opposition National Democratic Congress a 'showdown' in 2024.



This is therefore to say that Ghanaians should expect a second phase of the showdown between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.