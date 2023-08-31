2024 election will be a 'clash of the Northern Titans' - Allotey Jacobs foretells

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has commended the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) special delegates on voting massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to top the list of five candidates who are to compete in the party's November 4 presidential election.

The New Patriotic Party's Special Delegates Conference last Saturday saw the Vice President poll 629 votes out of 961 votes to come first while his contenders, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto got 132, 95 and 36 votes respectively.



The party will on Saturday, September 2 conduct a run-off to decide the fate of two other aspirants; former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and a leading member of the NPP, Thomas Addai Nimoh, who both polled 9 votes.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning, Allotey Jacobs reposed full confidence in Dr. Bawumia to be a major threat to the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) during the 2024 election.



He believed Dr. Bawumia will cause an "earthquake" in the 2024 election.

". . Heaven and earth has taken a decision that Bawumia is the chosen one...the earth will shake and the major part will depend on the two people from the Northern Region. So, who owns Northern Region? Now, this is the dynamics that is going to change everything in 2024," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Further urging the NPP to settle on the Vice President, he stressed "sometimes, you put your pride away. You put your ambitions away. For the sake of your party and the victory of your party, you all come together, move as one people with one common destiny and then you can break the eight in 2024".



To him, next year's general election will be "a clash of the Northern Titans", thus between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama who are both northerners.



