2024 election will be a contest of His Excellencies, not Honourable vs Excellency - Tema West MP

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, has said that the 2024 general elections will be a contest between two excellences rather than an honourable and an excellency.

According to her, in the primaries so far, there is only one person who has the title of his excellency who is capable of breaking the 8 for the party.



Speaking on the sidelines of the NPP presidential primaries, the MP noted that it is pivotal for the party to select a candidate who possesses the capabilities to contest against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and secure victory in the 2024 general elections.



“We need to vote for competent, clear and good members of the party. But there is just one person that has to be chosen. That person has to be somebody that can contest the NDC aspirant and win for us to break the 8. We are not saying the rest are not okay but what we are saying is that we have to choose somebody who can contest. So, this voting is against the NDC.



“When you look at the NDC candidate, he is a man of experience. There have been several hourables but there is just one excellency and the NDC candidate is an excellency. So this coming contest is going to be a contest of excellencies and there is just one man who can break the 8,” she said.

MP Irene Naa Torshie Addo further emphasised that the opposition NDC candidate represents a wealth of experience, which requires that the NPP present a candidate who can stand on equal footing with the experienced NDC contender.



