2024 election will be most difficult, insulting ourselves won't help us - Amansie South DCE to NPP

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has appealed to the Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party and their supporters to stop badmouthing themselves.

Ten candidates are vying to become the flagbearer of the NPP; among them are the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and others.



The NPP will hold its Special Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023 to reduce the number to five candidates and the five will compete in the main presidential primary where one will be elected to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi, popularly called "CID", has admonished the aspirants, members and supporters of the party to refrain from engaging in politics of insults and sparking internal acrimony.



He wondered how the party will be united after the various camps have thrown dirt on one another.



"If you do this and after one has won, how can the team that besmirched the winner draw close to him?", he asked.

CID cautioned the party not to repeat their mistakes in 2007 saying "we should be guided by the past. It should mirror us".



The DCE advised his party, the NPP, will need all hands on deck if they are going to win the 2024 elections.



"The 2024 election will be the most difficult election ever in Ghana. We will definitely break the eight but you will need extra work to do it. We can't adopt the normal process that we used to win the 2016 and 2020 because we want to do an extraordinary thing. So, you need to work extraordinary," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.



Watch below below:



