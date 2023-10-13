2024 elections: Power will move from right to left – Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

Lead Pastor and General Overseer of the Prophetic Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adje

The Lead Pastor and General Overseer of the Prophetic Prayer Palace International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, has prophesied that there would be a change in government after the 2024 presidential elections.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, the prophet said that he knows the person who would be sworn in as the president of Ghana come January 7, 2025.



He indicated that there is no way the current government would retain power for a third successive term.



“I know our next president; it is very different. The presidency went to the right but now it would go to the left.



“The people on the right are now tired so we would be going left for a while,” he said in Twi.



He added that even though the 2024 elections would be very heated, there would be no conflict in the country because of it.

“… We are safe. Nothing bad would happen. It would be a bit hot, but nothing would happen.”



