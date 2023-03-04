2024 polls: NDC’s best candidate is 'politically wounded' Haruna Iddrisu – Wontumi

Haruna Iddrisu, Former minority Leader and Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiasko, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has asserted that the best presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.

The NPP chairman argued that Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South is the NDC's best candidate for the 2024 election and pleaded with the party to ignore former President John Mahama if they want to win the election.



Chairman Wontumi continued that, it was a mistake for the opposition party to present the latter candidate instead of the former, whom he claimed was just an expert in inciting party members to insult people.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, on March 3, 2023, he argued: “See, the NDC's best candidate couldn’t pick forms, their best candidate is Haruna Iddrisu. The party has disabled him both in parliament and politically.



“Take it from me, they are jokes. Their best candidate is Haruna Iddrisu. Even though they won’t be able to win the 2024 elections, their best candidate is Haruna.



“If you want to do politics, you don’t allow people to see that you’re a violent person. What’s Mahama bringing on board? Saying 2024 all die be die, how? Because you want to be president, we should die?

“But if you check very well all the candidates that NPP are bringing, they’re all clean and qualified for the seat.”



He added “…but for the NDC, if you’ve realized, they don’t now speak about policies but insults. They have recruited people both locals and foreigners to insult. If Mahama likes, he should talk about policies or things that he did, but still, he’s going to lose.



“…so, they don’t even have a candidate, and their best candidate has been injured politically by the party… he’s on the injury bench. If it is about football, he has been placed on the bench forever,” he said.



The leadership of the NDC months back removed Harruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.



He has been replaced with Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam lawmaker Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The party said the changes form part of its reorganization process to reposition itself for the election 2024.



“It has become necessary for you to deploy you from your current position as Deputy Minority Leader with immediate effect,” a statement signed by General Secretary of the party Fiifi Kwetey said on Tuesday, January 24.







AM/SARA