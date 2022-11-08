9
2024 polls: NDC won't waste funds to campaign if Bawumia leads NPP - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi Addressing Supporters Of NDC Sammy Gyamfi is National Communications Officer of the NDC

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says his party will at least save some resources if Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is chosen to lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential election.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, he will be the “happiest person in this world” if the ‘Mahama-Bawumia’ presidential contest comes to reality.

“The work on campaigning will be easier for us [NDC]. We will not waste time and funds on campaigning. We’ll only be playing back his [BAwumia’s] own promises to Ghanaians,” he said on NEAT FM’s Me Man Nti political talk show.

Sammy Gyamfi is very optimistic the NDC will regain power in 2024 but a Bawumia ticket for the NPP will make it a ‘cool chop’ for them.

“No Ghanaian will want to vote for a liar like Bawumia as president,” he asserted.

