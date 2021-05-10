21-year-old dies after being trapped in a fire at Dunkwa-On-Offin

The fire outbreak occurred on May 9, 2021 at about 1:30 pm

A 21-year-old man perished on Sunday when fire gutted his home at Dunkwa Atakyem in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

EIB Network's Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan reports that the deceased Emmanuel Mensah had gone to church when he heard that fire had broken out in his house.



According to reports, he quickly rushed to the house, and decided to pick some of his belongings but unfortunately tripped on the floor and was consumed by the fire.

The deceased had completed Senior High School last year and had registered for a resit in the area.



The body of the man has been deposited at Dunkwa On-Offin hospital morgue, while investigations are underway.