230 suspected sex workers and criminals arrested at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

ACP Arhin Kwasi Annor, Director of National Operations

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 230 suspects believed to be criminals, sex workers, around Soldier Bar at the Kwame Nkrumah circle.

The alleged offenders were made up of 145 men and 85 women.



The suspects included Ghanaians, nationals from Togo, Benin and Nigeria. They are alleged to have engaged in armed robbery, commercial sex activities, drug peddling among others.



According to the Director of National Operations, ACP Arhin Kwasi Annor, his outfit had a tip off about some criminal activities in the area, two weeks ago.



He said that, the Police had since been monitoring the activities of the suspected criminals during the period before the swoop on them.

“Two weeks ago, we had a report or intelligence from some quarters that a criminal activity including arm robbery, drug peddlers, prostitution are being undertaken by some criminals in an area called Soldier Bar around Circle. For the past two weeks, we have been monitoring their activities”. He disclosed.



ACP Arhin said, aside the total number of arrested suspects being 230, 33 motorbikes were also taken with some registered and others not.



“The total number of suspects that were arrested is 230, 33 motorbikes some are registered and some are not. We believe that some of these motorbikes are use to commit crime,” he said during a media briefing on the operations.