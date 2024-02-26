'24-hour economy is empty' - Barker-Vormawor

Former leader of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The former leader of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for proposing a 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, the policy is another empty proposal.



The 24-hour economy policy, according to the NDC, is a policy to transform Ghana into a modern and vibrant economy that operates around the clock, thereby creating more opportunities for businesses and jobs.



But Barker-Vormawor, in a post on X, stated the policy is nothing but a slogan.



“24H Economy is such a strange choice as a flagship policy agenda. Even Worse. It’s empty! ￼ Sloganeering = Fanfooling. Bɛt this is Ghana!” his post stated.



Meanwhile, the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, on February 25, 2024, stated that his main policy proposal for the 2024 elections, the 24-hour economy policy, has created an uneasy calm in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to Mahama, the NPP has now resorted to lies and propaganda to make the 24-hour economy proposal look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.

