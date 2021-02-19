24 houses burnt in chieftaincy dispute

Twenty-four (24) houses have been burnt in a chieftaincy dispute between two rival chiefs in Yong Dakpem Yili, a Suburb of Tamale metropolis.
Food produce harvested by some farmers in the area have also been destroyed in the violence that erupted Thursday evening
An eyewitness, Noah Nash Hoenyefia, told Starrfm.com.gh that the conflict has forced women and children to take refuge in nearby towns.
It is unclear what might have sparked the latest disturbances but sources, however, say one of the faction was performing funeral rites which the other faction said they did not have the legitimacy to do so.
Currently, security personnel have been deployed to help bring the situation under control.
- Greater Accra Zabarma Palace goes on break
- Come back home and support us – Queen Mother begs Ghanaians staying abroad
- Politics and Chieftaincy polarisation retarding development - Paramount Chief
- We are repositioning the chieftaincy institution for greater heights - Togbe Afede
- We never organised meeting where NIA official was killed – Peace Council
- Read all related articles