24-year-old man stabbed to death over sachet water

A 24-year-old man, Yussif Alhassan, has been reportedly stabbed to death following a disagreement over a sachet of water.

According to a report by Kumsi-based Fox FM, the incident happened at Manso Moseasso in the Ashanti region.



Usman Alhassan, brother to the deceased narrated the incident on Ewiase Ehu on Fox FM, March 10, 2023. He explained that “On Sunday, I left the town to Kumasi and I leant around 1 or 2 pm, the guy said that he had bought a bag of sachet water and my brother had gone to take one to drink. So, it turned into an argument and he stabbed him.”



He added that Yussif Alhassan was rushed to the Manso Hospital in the region but died shortly after arrival.



Usman Alhasaan added that the suspect has since fled the town and gone into hiding.



He continued by saying that the case has been forwarded to the Nkawie District Police Command for investigations.

