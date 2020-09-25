25 Western Togoland members grabbed

The police have arrested twenty-five members of the group

Some twenty-five persons believed to be members of the separatist group seeking freedom and independence from Ghana to form Western Togoland have been arrested by the police.

The persons have been picked up to assist investigations into the circumstances that led to the blocking of roads in the Volta Region and the abduction of the three police officers.



Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and Police Service were deployed to the North Tongu constituency after the separatist group mounted roadblocks at major entry points in the constituency.



The group also stormed two police posts, kidnapped three police officers including the Commander of the Sogakope Police Station and made away with arms.



The officers, according to the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa have restored calm and normalcy has returned in the region.



He revealed that the group planned coordinated attacks on major installations in the region.



He told 3news that those attacks were curtailed by the security agencies and that the roadblocks were afterthoughts.

“What we witnessed this morning could have been worse. We picked intelligence and made sure their initial plan of widespread attack in the Volta Region was curtailed.



“They planned to attack major installations. I believe those were an afterthought when their original planned failed and so they went and blocked the roads. ” Dr Letsa stated.



“You know not long ago they erected billboards around the Asutuare area and we chased them and they had to move to other parts of the country which were soft spots.” He added.



Reports emerging from the North Tong constituency indicate that one of three police officers has been rescued.



The Ghana News Agency says Sogakope Divisional Police Commander, Mr Dennis Fiakpui has been freed and is receiving treatment.