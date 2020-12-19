26 NDC protesters granted bail

Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu, MP-elect, Madina Constituency

The Adjabeng District Court in Accra has granted bail to some NDC members who were arrested in the Thursday’s protest against the Electoral Commission over the December 7 election results.

The 26 sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress were granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with one surety each.



They were charged with failure to notify the police and unlawful assembly, but all of them pleaded not guilty.



Lead counsel for the accused persons Francis Xavier Sosu prayed the court to admit his clients to bail which the court granted.



The 26 supporters of the NDC were arrested by the police for unlawfully demonstrating at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission Thursday, December 17.

The aggrieved supporters of the NDC massed up on the street of the EC to protest against the election results declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party.



The supporters want the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to declare the results in favour of John Mahama because they claim the EC rigged the elections.



They clashed with the Police who managed to disperse it in the end.



The 26 include 15 males and 11 females. The case has been adjourned to January 25.