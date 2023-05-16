28-year-old woman burnt to death at Madina-Ritz Junction

File photo: Rose Minta was found lifeless when the raging fire razed multiple structures

The charred body of a 28-year-old woman was recovered Sunday afternoon after firefighters battled a blaze at Ritz Junction near Madina in Accra, officials confirmed.

Rose Minta was found lifeless when the raging fire razed multiple wooden structures and metal containers used for both commercial and residential purposes.



“Overhaul underway to completely extinguish all pockets of fire. Unfortunately, a 28-year-old lady by name Rose Minta believed to be sick and bedridden was found burnt to death by the fierce fire in one of the burnt wooden structures”, the Ghana National Fire Service said in a statement.



“The charred body of the reported person has been handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigation”, the security agency said.



4 fire engines were earlier deployed to the fire scene to contain the situation from escalating.

This comes after parts of the Makola Market were gutted by fire. Videos of the Saturday incident were posted online by the Ghana National Fire Service.



The footage shows portions of the market closer to the Ghana Commercial Bank in flames.



The cause of these two cases is currently unknown.