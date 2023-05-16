0
Menu
News

28-year-old woman burnt to death at Madina-Ritz Junction

A Forest Fire Rages In Nakhon Nayok Province, Northeast Of Bangkok.png File photo: Rose Minta was found lifeless when the raging fire razed multiple structures

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

The charred body of a 28-year-old woman was recovered Sunday afternoon after firefighters battled a blaze at Ritz Junction near Madina in Accra, officials confirmed.

Rose Minta was found lifeless when the raging fire razed multiple wooden structures and metal containers used for both commercial and residential purposes.

“Overhaul underway to completely extinguish all pockets of fire. Unfortunately, a 28-year-old lady by name Rose Minta believed to be sick and bedridden was found burnt to death by the fierce fire in one of the burnt wooden structures”, the Ghana National Fire Service said in a statement.

“The charred body of the reported person has been handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigation”, the security agency said.

4 fire engines were earlier deployed to the fire scene to contain the situation from escalating.

This comes after parts of the Makola Market were gutted by fire. Videos of the Saturday incident were posted online by the Ghana National Fire Service.

The footage shows portions of the market closer to the Ghana Commercial Bank in flames.

The cause of these two cases is currently unknown.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
Related Articles: