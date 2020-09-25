29 ‘Western Togolanders’ arrested, airlifted to Accra

Alleged Western Togoland soldiers

Twenty-nine persons have been arrested by a joint security deployed to the Juapong township where secessionists reportedly besieged early Friday.

The arrested persons have been airlifted to Accra for interrogation.



The group is believed to have links to a secessionist group alleged to have seized several towns in the Volta region, mounted road blocks and burnt tyres.



TV3’s Komla Adom who was in Juapong on Friday and reported that one person was killed during a clash with security operatives Friday morning.



The group alleged to be separatists, championing a secession agenda blocked entry points into to Volta Region, causing more than five hours of gridlock along the Adomi -Juapong – Akosombo stretch.



The group is fighting for the independence of ‘Western Togoland’, a part of Ghana which includes the entire of Volta region.



They are reported to have burnt car tyres and forcibly removed commuters from vehicles that were locked up due to the confrontations.

However, a joint security deployment of police and military personnel from Accra and Ho moved in to deal with the situation.



One person was shot dead during the fracas between security operatives and some town folk.



Youth president for the Juapong community, Bright Aryetey, said the residents should not be made to pay for the sins of the Homeland Study Group.



He condemned the actions of the group while stressing the need for thorough probe into the matter.



Meanwhile family of the deceased, 26-year-old Emmanuel Kale says the security personnel must explain why they killed their kinsman.