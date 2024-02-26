3 'appointees' who have 'rejected' Bawumia manifesto committee posts

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The fleshed-out manifesto committee list of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has seen some 'appointees' turning down the offer to serve.

In less than a week since the list was released, three people have so far stated their disinterest in being on the list.



The three include a member of the tourism and creative arts subcommittee, a member of the sports subcommittee, and one from the economy subcommittee.



Charles Osei Asibey, Member, Sports Subcommittee



The veteran journalist, Charles Asibey, who is also President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, declined the appointment via a February 25, 2024, statement.



Osei Asibey said he decided not to join the campaign subcommittee to maintain his apolitical stance.

He said he believes staying neutral and impartial in his current roles within the sporting community is important.



Okyeame Kwame - Tourism and Culture Subcommittee



The highlife musician insists he had neither been formally appointed to the manifesto committee nor was he affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a press statement by the 'rap dacta,' dated February 24, 2024, he stated that he had not been paid to take up such a role.



"I wish to reassure my respected following and reiterate that I remain non-partisan and apolitical, as I have been throughout my entire career. I have not been paid by H.E. The Vice President's campaign team to be a member of the committee for the arts and tourism manifesto nor have I officially been invited on my terms as a non-partisan participant.

"Indeed, when it comes to contributing policy opinion towards the advancement of the Arts and Culture in Ghana, I am respectfully open to all political or ideological persuasions, be they NPP, NDC, CPP, Independent, or other, that may want me to openly and sincerely lend my knowledge to develop this noble industry," his statement read in part.



Abena Amoah, Co-chair of the Economy Subcommittee issues disclaimer



In an official statement issued by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) to the effect that its CEO, Abena Amoah, had not been approached by the campaign team at any point, it said she was not the person listed as co-chair of the particular subcommittee.



"We wish to state categorically that the named Ms. Abena Amoah on the list is NOT Ms. Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our Ms. Abena Amoah has not been approached or had any discussion or agreement on the subject matter with the Campaign Team," the GSE statement read in part.



TWI NEWS

GhanaWeb count shows that 319 members were listed for this campaign, from the committee chair and his vice, the coordinators and the secretary to the committee.



The different sectors of the political establishment also had a detailed list of persons expected to support the committee leads, who had been announced earlier in the week in an abridged version of the manifesto committee.



It is instructive to note that serving ministers in different areas are to serve as advisors to the respective committees.



The immediate past Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is head of the manifesto team, with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as his deputy.



See the full list below:





