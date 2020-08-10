Politics

3 arrested following 'bloody' NDC, NPP clashes at Nkrankwanta

Some properties were destroyed and a life was lost

Correspondence from the Bono Region:

The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested three individuals following violent clashes at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region on August 8, 2020.



The three whose identities have not yet been revealed are currently being transferred to Sunyani to assist in investigations.



The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, who spoke to Ghanaweb revealed that the suspects were arrested by the police for their alleged roleS in the confusion which claimed one life.



Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong reveals that despite the confusion witnessed over the weekend, there is relative calm in the area as they have intensified security.



He confirmed the death of Kofi Labatu, a 39-year-old resident of Nkrankwanta in the ensuing confusion.

“I can speak on authority that the security situation at Nkrankwanta is relatively calm and I want to place on record that residents are not fighting among themselves. The confusion was orchestrated by the two leading political parties, that is the NDC and the NPP following the death of Kofi Labatu but I can tell you there is calm and the people are going about their normal activities," he said.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Dormaa West Constituency, Ali Maiga Halidu, has rubbished allegations that his personal driver fired the gunshot that led to the death of Kofi Labatu.



According to him, there is enough indication that the deceased was shot and killed by a security operative looking at the nature of the wound.



He further alleged that preliminary investigations have identified the officer who discharged the riffle and he is hopeful that the law will take its cause.



Background

On Saturday, August 8, clashes between some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) resulted in the death of one person.



The confusion erupted during the mop-up voter's registration exercise leading to the firing of gunshots which allegedly killed one person and injured two other persons.



Two vehicles and a motorbike were also set ablaze in the heat of the confusion.

