3 months jail, GH¢3,600 fine for Sene West ballot box snatcher lenient – Dr. Quaicoo

Christian Nukpeta was jailed three months

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC) has observed that the three months jail slapped on the 39-year-old ballot box snatcher at the Sene West constituency in the Bono East region is lenient.

According to him, he would have expected the court to jail Christian Nukpeta who a resident of Tato Bator two years and a fine of GH¢6,000 with a life ban from taking part in elections.



“I wish he was given two years, GH¢6,000 fine and banned for life. If you do not want the votes of others to be counted why should yours be counted?” he asked.



Asked by host of Joy Newsfile Samson Lardy Ayenini in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com how they can enforce his ban, he responded “We quarantine his name, he cannot register and cannot vote”



A Techiman Circuit Court presided over by Justice Alexander Graham on Friday, December 11, 2020, sentenced the accused to 3 months jail and a fine of GH¢3,600 or in default, serve an additional six months imprisonment term.

He has also been banned from voting for the next five years.



The Sene West Constituency Parliamentary results are still outstanding as a result of a ballot that was snatched and a seal of one of the political parties broken.



