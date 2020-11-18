3 victims of Mighty gas explosion dead

The Mighty Gas explosion occurred on November 11, 2020

Three victims from a gas explosion incident at the Mighty Gas filling station in Ho are said to have died while on admission at the Ho Teaching hospital.

The incident which occurred on the morning of Wednesday, 11th November 2020 left 14 persons; including 12 males and 2 other females burnt.



The victims included pump attendants and other customers who had come to fuel their cylinders; notably amongst them is a lady undertaking her national service with the Ho Technical University.



The deceased, according to sources at the hospital include two males and a female who passed on yesterday, Tuesday, 17th November 2020.

Though details are scanty, the latest death reported is a mother of three, who was said to have gone to the fuel station that very morning to purchase LPG for her bakery business but was caught up in the fire.



Meanwhile, some of the other 11 injured persons are said to have been discharged.