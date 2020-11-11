Gas explosion probe underway; station temporarily closed – Mighty gas

Management of Mighty Gas Company Limited near the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region

Management of Mighty Gas Company Limited near the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region has said the cause of the explosion which occurred at its premises is being investigated by the Ghana National Fire Service.

In a statement issued by management on Wednesday, 11 November 2020 the company confirmed the occurrence of the incident at “LPG filling point at the Mighty Gas station in Ho.”



The statement said: “The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday November, 11, 2020 at about 5:10am.



“The cause of the explosion which injured a few persons, both staff and customers is unknown.”



According to the management of the company, “the fire which was restricted to the gas filling point alone due to the safety system put in place by the company was quickly curtailed by the fire service.



“The few casualties are currently receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital and no deaths recorded.”



It continued that: “the cause of the accident is currently unknown and still under investigation by the Ghana Fire Service” and the company is “cooperating with the fire service and other regulatory bodies to ensure a thorough investigation.”

It further expressed its “sincerest sympathies to all injured and the general public” and wished the injured “a speedy recovery.”



The company added that: “To ensure continuous safety of both staff and customers, the Gas station is closed temporarily to allow for thorough assessment, repairs and improvements.”



The filing station exploded leaving five people injured.



According to residents, they were compelled to call the Ghana National Fire Service following the sound of an explosion from the gas filling station.



The fire was, however, doused due to the swift intervention of the firefighters.



About five drivers who were purchasing gas at the time of the explosion got injured and were rushed to the hospital.