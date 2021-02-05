30 survivors of Buipe-Tamale road accident discharged

File Photo: Over 50 passengers suffered various degrees of injuries

A total of thirty persons who were injured during an accident at Sarekyekura (Mile 40) on the Buipe-Tamale highway, in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah region, have been discharged after treatment.

They were discharged from the various health institutions they were referred to for treatment after last Wednesday’s ghastly accident between two Yutong buses that claimed nineteen lives.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the acting Public Relations Officer at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Misboa Mohammed, said that there are still some 15 injured persons on admission, with four of them in critical condition.



He added that 11 others with minor injuries were however in stable conditions.



The injured persons were among 102 people involved in the head-on collision which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, January 27,2021, between two buses with registration numbers GT 3345-16 and AC 1699-20.

The buses were travelling from Kumasi to Zebila, and from Garu to Kumasi respectively.



Meanwhile, families of 17 out of the 19 deceased have been identified, with 16 of them already claimed by families, Mohammed disclosed.



The National Road Safety Commission has however told the Daily Graphic that it has called for a full-scale investigation into the accident, to establish the actual numbers of persons who died, as well as the numbers who were injured.