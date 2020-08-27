30-year-old man stabbed to death at Buduburam

Click for Market Deals →
30-year-old Kwabena sekye has been stabbed several times to death by a Cameroon national at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
The suspect also inflicted cutlass wounds on another person after a small misunderstanding.
According to information, the suspect accused the deceased of being informat who always gives information to Police to arrest criminals in the Buduburam Township.
The suspect has gone into hiding while the body of the deceased has been deposited at St Gregory Catholic Hospital morgue.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Police arrest land guards at Danfa
- Hunter shot dead after being mistaken for deer
- 2 children whipped for stealing GH¢150, poisoning soup of victim
- ‘We got N1m to kill her for rituals' - Suspects confesses to killing UNIBEN student
- Masked gunmen kill 28-year-old mobile money vendor
- Read all related articles