31st Prophecies: Nobody prophesied about me when I was not IGP – Dampare

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has revealed that he had no prophecy concerning his life until he became IGP.

“Honourable chair before I became IGP, nobody prophesied about me. Now I’m IGP and everybody is prophesying about me. I have no problem with it because I’m a public figure but why should it be such that you find something or God has revealed something to you and you want to share it with me, then you’ve to make it a show mansion? And tell the whole country that I’m about to die, which I’m not afraid of,” he said



Addressing the issue of 31st-night prophecies by leaders of some faith-based organizations during a Public Accounting Committee hearing on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Inspector General of Police said that the prophecies by most pastors create needless fear and panic in the country.



Dr Akuffo Dampare added that he is not afraid of prophecies of him dying because he is not afraid of death.



“As for death the only thing I can do is to become a friend of it so that it can treat me with some leniency,” he said.

He furthered that Ghana is a Godly country, and the police will not allow people to use the name of God to create fear and panic.



“We are not against prophecies, go ahead and prophecy but when God speaks to you carry it in a manner that will ensure the sanctity of our nation, Ghana,” he reiterated.







AM/KPE