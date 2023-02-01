19
34 women arrested in Tema for prostitution

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested at least 34 women in the Tema Metropolitan Assembly of the Greater Accra Region for engaging in prostitution.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the arrests were made after complaints by residents of the metropolis about prostitutes parading their streets at night looking for clients.

The report indicated that the police conducted an intelligence-led operation to arrest the suspected prostitutes.

It added that preliminary investigations by the police showed that the women stand at street corners and use gestures to obtain clients for prostitution.

The suspects, who were arrested at different places in the Tema metropolis including Subon Valley at Community Seven 7, Sabrina Hotel area at Site 17 Community 1 and Viena City and Datus area both in Community 8, included Ghanaians, Liberians and Nigerians.

The report further indicated that the suspects were charged with prostitution and were arraigned before court.

The court granted each of the accused persons a bail amounting to the sum of GHC5,000 with two sureties.

The case has been adjourned to March 15, 2023, where the suspects are expected to reappear in court.

