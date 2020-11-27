350 NDC members defect to NPP

A group picture of the defectors

Hundreds of members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have defected to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Keta Constituency of the Volta Region.

At a ceremony held at the forecourt of the Keta Municipal Assembly on Monday, 23 November 2020, the defectors, numbering more than a hundred, were given membership cards of the NPP.



Their leader, Delali Alexander Akafia, said: “We have, until today, been members of the NDC in various capacities, as branch executives and hard-working party members.



“We were made to believe they would work on behalf of people like us and not just few who are constituency executives that had the connections and privileges to meet those at the top.”



“We have seen the weak leadership qualities of the executives and parliamentary candidate here in Keta. We realised they have lost their identity and vision as a political party”, he noted.



“In light of these, we are announcing to the entire world our decision to renounce our membership from the National Democratic Congress with immediate effect,” Mr Akafia told the media.



Additionally, he said they were convinced to join the NPP because of the “massive development being undertaken by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice”, which, in their view, “cannot be overemphasised”, adding: “The free SHS, the massive infrastructure development ongoing in various schools in the municipality, cannot also be swept under the carpet”.

Furthermore, the group said the construction of the Keta Port at Kedzi and the landing beach at Keta Central, are “a plus for the people of Keta and its environs”.



“All these were not done under the leadership of John Mahama and the NDC who always referred to the Volta region as their World Bank.”



The group has also pledged to vote for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constitueny, Dr Benjamin Dzameshie.



“In light of these, we have voluntarily pledged our unflinching support to vigorously campaign and make sure the ruling New Patriotic Party retains power for President Nana Akufo-Addo to continue with his good works for the people of Ghana and also vote massively for Dr Benjamin Sena Dzameshie, as our next MP for Keta.”



Welcoming the defectors into the fold of the NPP, the Volta Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya expressed confidence that the NDC in the region would soon be hit by more defections as the residents experience the good works of the NPP.