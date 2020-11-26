4 journalists contest for parliamentary seats in Greater Accra Region

Ghana's parliament

Four journalists are among the 123 candidates in the Greater Accra Region vying to script their way into Parliament.

Madam Hannah Naana Cann and Mr Samuel Afriyie Owusu are both contesting the Anyaa Sowutuom parliamentary seat on the respective tickets of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



The others are: Adofo Felix contesting at Amasaman for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Daniel Osekine Noye of the People’s Nation Convention (PNC).



Nomination details of parliamentary candidates for the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region available to the Ghana News Agency have revealed.

Five of the candidates are entrepreneurs, while four each were working as legal practitioners, medical doctors, teachers, and administrators.



Three each are into Banking, consultancy, business, public service, and self-employment.



Other professionals contesting are agriculturists, farmers, development practitioners, development communicators, architects, tax consultants, technicians, tutors, marketers, freight forwarders, construction engineers among others.