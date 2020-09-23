‘4 more for Nana’: Young govt appointees urged to continue making difference

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is Information Minister

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has lauded the contributions of young appointees in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration and has admonished them to continue with their good work.

At the maiden edition of the Nation Building Updates in Accra on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Mr Nkrumah urged the young CEOs to continue to work hard to make a positive impact.



The event was on the theme “Leadership that delivers for the youth.”



“If you take programme by programme and agency by agency, from where they have come from and heading to, there is no doubt that President Akufo-Addo has done massively for the youth. These young CEOs have not disappointed the President and are delivering in their various positions,” the Minister touted.



The ceremony paraded six young CEOs of youth agencies and programs who shared achievements and progress in their respective units for youth empowerment through the commitment and support of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The agencies include the National Youth Authority, Youth Employment Agency, Nation Builders Corps and National Board for Small Scale Industries.



The rest are National Service Scheme and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan.



The Information Minister who is also the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi in the Eastern Region said it was not surprising that President Akufo-Addo through these CEOs have impacted the lives of 2.5million youth with direct interventions.



He urged them to lay foundations as an encouragement for more young people to occupy positions just like they have and performed.