40-year-old woman allegedly stabbed to death

File photo

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at Dormaa West in the Bono Region by unidentified assailants.

The deceased has been identified as Salamatu Nganga, a trader.



Agya Kwame, reporting from the area on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, said the woman was heard screaming for help in a cocoa farm where she had gone to work.



He reported that the woman’s screams drew the attention of some people in the area.



She was discovered in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

However, she did not survive the attack.



Salamatu was stabbed several times, according to the reporter.



He also stated that the police have launched an investigation into the matter.