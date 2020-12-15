44 die, 169 injured in road crashes during election period

Director of Operations of the MTTD, Supt Dr Sasu Mensah

At least 44 people were killed and 169 other suffered injuries in 155 road accidents during the recent elections throughout the country.

The accidents, which involved 86 commercial vehicles,89 private vehicles and 69 motorcycles, occurred between December 7 and December 10, 2020.



The Director of Operations of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Dr Sasu Mensah, who disclosed these to Ghanaian Times, yesterday, said Greater Accra region, recorded the highest accidents with 47 cases, followed by Ashanti with 35 cases.



He expressed worry that causes of the accidents included drunk driving, speeding and indiscipline on the roads.



Supt Dr Mensah said most of the accidents were avoidable if precautionary measures were taken, adding that road accidents affected the nation’s human resource and development.

Supt Dr Mensah indicated that the MTTD would deploy enough personnel to enforce traffic rules to reduce road accidents during the Christmas season, stressing that “there would also be enough personnel at the major corridors to ensure safety of passengers and commuters”.



He urged drivers to “adhere to road safety regulations, wrongful overtaking, over loading and drunk driving to save lives and properties.”



Supt Dr Mensah appealed to journalists to collaborate MTTD in promoting road safety education.