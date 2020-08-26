General News

4More4Nana: Final year JHS students made to swear allegiance to NPP before getting free food

In his most recent address on the coronavirus pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide one hot meal for final year Junior High School students.

The president in his speech did not in any way ascribe a political condition to the gesture.



To the president, the initiative was to serve every final year student in any public basic school irrespective of his or her political affiliation.



“I have recently received reports that some final year JHS students are going hungry in complying with Covid-19 protocols. I have just instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that as of August 24 to September 18, all 584,000 final year JHS students and 146,000 staff both in public and private schools be given one hot meal a day,” the President said.



As said by the president, the free food programme began on Monday, August 24, 2020.



Amid the contradicting reports of some students rejecting and accepting the meal is the politicisation of the food.

A video in circulation on social media captures a staff of a school ordering students to promise support for the president before they are handed the packages.



4More4Nana, a mantra adopted by the NPP is what the students are made to say before they get the foods.



It comes after pictures of food packages embossed with posters of the president went viral and drew criticism from some Ghanaians.



Below is the video





