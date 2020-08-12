Politics

4more4Nana cheers, souvenirs fly at sod cutting ceremony

Some teeming supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) used the president’s sod cutting ceremony at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on August 11, 2020 as an avenue to campaign.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his efforts to reduce maternal and neo-natal related deaths in the country cut sod for the construction of a 400-bed 12-storey maternity block and a two-storey nephrology and kidney transplant centre at the Korle Bu teaching Hospital.



To party fanatics who were present to witness the groundbreaking, it was another avenue to canvass the necessary support for the incumbent president who is seeking a renewal of his term of office.



Though this is typical of an election year, these party faithful, would in the course of the ceremony, announce the reason for their presence and their unrelenting support for the president.



“Nana toaso,” “yedaase,” “four more for Nana,” were but a few of their attempts to sell the president’s bid to guests at the occasion.



Not only that, some of these supporters also used the occasion as a campaign ground for the aspiring member of parliament for, Korle Gonno on the ticket of the NPP.

Thus holding out campaign fliers and other souvenirs in that regard.



After ‘decoding’ the campaign undertones of the event, the personnel in charge of music, at the end of the event, let out the loud roar of the 2020 campaign song of the ruling party.



‘Nana showboy’ who was then being escorted to his car amidst loud cheers of his supporters dancing to the song in the background, waved in turn.



The president is expected to, in the coming days, commission about 11 more health projects across the country before the December 7 polls.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.