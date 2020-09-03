Politics

5 Ghanaian politicians who have been physically assaulted over the years Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Gabby Otchere-Darko and Sam George have been assaulted at least once Listen to the Article Democratic practices in Ghana have suffered years of consistent pockets of violence and various forms of discrepancies, particularly in the dispensation of electoral politics. Not too long ago at least one person was killed during the compilation of the Electoral Commission's (EC) voters registration exercise, a process which forms key part in the upcoming December polls.



Politicians, who in most cases are alleged to be the masterminds of such violence are also not left out of the heat. The unlucky ones are either beaten or subjected to cruel acts.



On the back of recent attacks on a member of parliament in Odododiodio constituency, GhanaWeb brings its readers listicles of some politicians who have either been beaten or faced the wrath of electorates over the years.



1. Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko



Gabby Asare Otchere Darko is a nephew to the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He has been humorously named the ‘de facto Prime Minister’ for the close ties he shares with not just the president but other powerful personalities of the land.



Gabby summarized his entire experiences with angry electorates as “Gabby abre”, which literally translates as Gabby is tired.



One of the incidents which is probably etched in his memory happened in Talensi, where he claimed he was shot at “by drive-pass gang in pickup.” This happened at a time where there were sporadic clashes between member of the NPP and NDC during a by-election in the area.



Again in 2015, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko was beaten with baton and horse whips by the police at the Let My Vote Count Alliance demonstration in Accra. “One (security officer) came from nowhere to beat me up,” Otchere-Darko told a reporter of Joy FM.



Gabby’s woes did not end there, in 2017, even outside the shores of the country, some irate Ghanaians managed to abuse him. A group of protesting Ghanaians in New York heckled and hurled insults at Gabby as he walked the streets of New York. To add insult to injury, Mr Otchere-Darko was filmed in the process. Gabby abr3! — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) September 22, 2017





Gabby Otchere-Darko, Sammens heckled in New York Posted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, 21 September 2017

#Talensi2015 I just got shot @ by drive-pass gang in pickup. 12 shots fired at us in front of NPP office, with soldiers nearby. No injuries. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) July 7, 2015

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful can easily pass as one of the toughest women in Ghana’s political terrain at the moment and she has also endured her days of torture and malign.Despite her gender, she was brutally attacked by some unidentified men in April 2012.

While touring some registration centres in the Odododiodio constituency in the company of Abu Jinapor, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who was then a parliamentary aspirant was subjected to severe physical assault by some heavily built men.



Photos of the female politician covered in bandage irked several Ghanaians who condemned the assault and called for swift investigations.







3. Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George



Though some members of the ruling government have found ways to justify attacks launched on Sam Nartey George, he still goes down as one of the few politicians who have suffered severe electoral violence.



During the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, Sam George was victim to chaos that marred the process. In an altercation with one of the supposed National Security personnel, he was slapped and heckled. Fortunately for him, his abusers were captured in a video and dragged to the Short Commission of Inquiry.



However, his abusers walked free after the government issued a White Paper to reject some recommendations of the committee.





4. Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda



In the recently concluded EC’s voters registration exercise, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda fell prey to some angry electorates in his constituency.



Alhaji Collins Dauda was attacked with pepper spray at a registration centre stationed at the Methodist Primary School in Acherensua while touring to monitor the registration process.



Though the incident received the attention it deserved, not much was heard of thereafter. The process in the constituency largely returned to normalcy after the said incident.



5. Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye



Nii Lante Vanderpuye, incumbent member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency is the latest politician to suffer attacks from alleged thugs.

According to the former Sports Minister, some heavily built men numbering about 12 attacked him at the James Town Police station after he had gone there to secure a bail for a journalist who had been arrested while working for him.



He narrated to the media that his attacker asked him to leave the area and proceeded to land slaps and punches on his face.



Images which emerged in relation to his attack, depicted the extent of assault on his car and on his face. He alleged that his attackers are personnel of the National Security.

