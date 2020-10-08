5 separatists remanded for attacking police stations

over 60 person have been arrested in connection with recent disturbances

Five members of the Western Togoland separatist group which stormed two police stations in the Volta Region have been remanded by the Accra Circuit court.

The five are were among the separatists who vandalized and stole 10 AK47 assault rifles, computers, court documents, a patrol vehicle and other items at the Aveyime and Mepe police stations in the Volta region on September 25.



The suspects who appeared before the court yesterday, October 7, are facing six counts of conspiracy, stealing, causing unlawful damage and participating in meeting organized by a prohibited group.



Per daily guide's reports, the court remanded the five after their appeal to secure a bail failed.



They are to reappear on October 21 while police continue investigations into the matter.

On September 25, 2020, some members of the Volta separatists, the Homeland Study Group Foundation, (HSGF) blocked some major roads in the Volta Region of Ghana.



This according to them was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana after they declared independence for the territory they call 'Western Togoland' on November 16, 2019.



Over 60 people have been arrested so far and trial has began in court.



Political parties and other shareholders have all condemned the actions of the separatists.