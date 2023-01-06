4
50-year-old man jailed three years for stealing taps from National Security bungalow

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

A 50-year-old scrub dealer who stole two taps from a National Security Bungalow to enable him to buy food has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

Jussif Adumbila, charged with stealing, pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, therefore, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to three years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, he pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and threat of death and is expected to reappear before the court on January 17, 2023, for trial to commence on those charges.

Police Inspector Dzigbordi Nego, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant was a National Security Operative.

The prosecution said on December 16, 2022, at about 1830 hours, the accused person jumped the fence wall of the National Security bungalow at Roman Ridge and stole two taps, valued not yet known.

It said when the complainant questioned the accused person, he threatened to stab him to death with a knife he was holding.

The prosecution said the complainant with the assistance of Israel Abotsi, a witness in the case, together arrested the accused person and took him to Kotobabi Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

