General News

57-year-old woman among candidates for the 2020 BECE

Madam Elizabeth Yamoah

A 57-year old Madam Elizabeth Yamoah, who enrolled at Odoben Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in 2017, is among the candidates writing the on-going Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Madam Yamoah, who spoke to the Media at Odoben after writing the Information Communication Technology (ICT) paper, said she was determined to attend Senior High School(SHS) and become a professional nurse in future.



She said she was motivated by the introduction of free Senior High school(SHS) policy introduced by the government and encouragement from her children to enrol in 2017.



Madam Yamoah, who is a farmer, said she dropped out of school in primary-four after her father died.



According to the mother of four, who also has five grandchildren, she realized she had to be bold and take her destiny into her own hands to better her future.



Inspired by the free SHS policy, Madam Yamoah said she decided to take advantage of it to achieve her aspirations in life.



She stated that her last grandchild would complete JHS next year but that did not discourage her from pursuing her dreams.

“I walked straight to Odoben Presbyterian Junior High School in 2017 and was welcomed by Mr Samuel Quaye, the Head teacher of the school when I informed him of my intention to attend school,” she said.



According to her, she will hit 60 years before completing her SHS education but was hopeful that she will be considered by the government and admitted into a nursing school.



Mr Quaye, the headteacher, who led BECE candidates to Odoben SHS Examination Centre, confirmed the story but said he doubted the woman’s ability to study.



He said he finally enrolled her in JHS and told the students to give her the needed respect and she had not disappointed him.



According to the Headteacher, Madam Yamoah is one of the brilliant students in the classroom despite her age and expressed the hope that she would go places with her full determination.



Mr Quaye said, her courage to write the BECE was commendable and expressed the hope that she will gain admission to SHS to further realize her ambitions.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.