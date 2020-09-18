6 traditional leaders who have already endorsed NPP and NDC

Flagbearers of the NDC and NPP, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Though this group of leaders just like the ordinary Ghanaian maintain the civil duty to vote during elections, they also per their role in society, ought to keep their affiliations to political processes and entities as neutral as possible.

But that hasn’t been the case, not only in this election year but over that past years.



Some traditional leaders seem to have already given up on what the law enjoins them to symbolize in their respective communities, thereby declaring their support and endorsing flagbearers of the leading parties in the country ahead of the 2020 general elections.



What does the law say about the chiefs and politics?



Per article 276 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, chiefs are outrightly banned from participating in open and active partisan politics. The law reads; “(1) A chief shall not take part in active party politics; and any chief wishing to do so and seeking election to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin.”



However, they are allowed to be appointed into public offices. A typical case in point is Justice Clemence Honyenuga who serves as a Supreme Court judge and at the same time, a paramount chief in the Volta Region.



How about those who have explicitly stated their political preference? GhanaWeb in this article names some traditional leader who have openly declared their support for the NPP and NDC.



1. Ahafo Chiefs, Ahafo Region



Some chiefs in the Ahafo Region decided to overlook their constitutional role and endorse President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he visited them earlier this month. At separate durbars, the chiefs professed their unflinching support for the president based on the positive things they believe he has done for them and their people.



The Paramount Chief of the Duayaw Nkwanta Nana Boakye Tromo III used the following words to show his appreciation to the president, “I want you to know that we are solidly behind you. We are told Chiefs are not supposed to engage themselves in partisan politics. However, it gets to a point in time where you have to help the person who helps you in your time of need. We are solidly behind you, and we are declaring today that ‘four more for Nana’, ‘four more to do more’.”

Bechemanhene, Nana Fosu Gyeabuor II, has etched his name in the list of chiefs who have openly made favourable remarks for a political party. He also in a separate incident said “Very soon, we shall go to the polls, and if you look at this beautiful building, residents of Bechem do not need to be told about what has to be done. It is up to them. They know what to do.”



The endorsement is not from these two chiefs alone, as a matter of fact, the Krontihene of Techimantia, Nana Ampong Koromantan, Omanhene of Kenyasi No.1, Nana Kofi Abiri have all been cited in such instances.



2. Asankragwa chiefs, Western Region



Chiefs of Asankragwa in the Western Region took the practice a notch higher when the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang visited them.



It was their prayer that the NDC returns to power to manage the affairs of the country as they did from 2012 – 2016. To them, their respective communities enjoyed more developmental projects under the NDC government than what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done so far.



Reading a statement on behalf of the chiefs, Dzaasehene of Asankragwa, Nana Adu Boahen is quoted to have said amongst other things that, “We pray for your victory because we know you will complete all these projects and do more for us… Our farmers are crying for your return…we know that the NDC will not disappoint us… We trust that you will solve our challenges for us when you win power.”



3. Wassa Fiase Queen mother, Western region

Paramount Queen mother of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Abena Kunadwoa did not mince any words at all in professing her love for the opposition NDC.



“We love the NDC and I know by God’s grace you will win, “she stated emphatically while speaking at a meeting organised by the Western Region House of Chiefs to welcome the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang



To her, the appointment of Prof Opoku Agyemang was enough justification for queen mothers to openly support the NDC’s reelection bid.



“It’s been long overdue getting women representation at both regional and national levels. So then, I pray that you make this happen and you are voted into office…Do make it a duty to work with the Queen mothers. In your address you’ve indicated that commitment to work with us, so please make that happen. We are ready,” she’s quoted to have said.



4. Kansaworodo Queen mother, Western Region



To many traditional leaders, their roles are largely centred around developmental projects, forgetting about how they contribute to peace and unity their various communities.



The Queen mother of Kansaworodo, Nana Akua Mansa II in the Western Region is not different.



As a matter of fact, she openly declared “4more4Nana” during a durbar to welcome the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Nana Akua Mansa II is quoted to have said amongst other things that “For what you have done for us, it is 4 more for Nana…We thank the NPP government for fixing our road in Kansaworodo. Today we can also beat our chest and say we have the road fixed,".



5. Prestea-Hemang Chief, Western Region



Chief of Prestea-Hemang, Nana Nteboa Pra IV is also counted as one of the chiefs who have openly endorsed political parties.



He believes the John Mahama’s agenda of embarking on the $10 billion “Big Push” infrastructural agenda is one which must be supported at all cost.



Nana Nteboa Pra IV said, “It is a good thing which will greatly help the country.”



He continued that the NDC was quite instrumental in the development of his area and for that reason they will return the favour.



“You have thought about us, and so we shall also remember you on voting day,” he said.



6. Elmina Paramount Chief, Central Region



Chief of Elmina Nana Kodwo Conduah VI also in a similar fashion endorsed that 4more4nana when he openly declared his support for the president during a durbar.



He also called on Ghanaians to support the NPP government in their bid to continue holding on the helm of affairs for the next four years.



Omanhen Nana Kodwo Conduah VI symbolically presented GH¢1 each to President Akufo-Addo and three ministers including the regional minister, Kwamena Duncan, for their sterling work so far, a report filed by 3News read.



Whether these traditional leaders will be sanctioned or not Ghanaians are yet to hear any word from the National House of Chiefs in this regard.



