60 arrested Volta secessionists discharged as state drops charges

File photo of a separatist group

An Accra Circuit Court has, today October 21, 2020, discharged some 60 arrested Volta separatists suspected to be members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The court’s decision came after the State Prosecutor, Sylvester Mensah, requested that the court grants the State’s application for withdrawal of charges against the separatist group.



According to reports by Citi News, the State prosecutor did not state any reason as to why the arrested Volta separatists were released.



The 60 arrested members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, were arrested in September 2020 for blocking roads, attacking police stations as well as burning STC buses in Ho.

They were then airlifted to Accra to stand trial last month for causing insecurity in the region and the country at large.



But these members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation denied involving in the chaotic scene.



Meanwhile, leader of the group, Charles Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi, has called on the government to engage them to allow sleeping dogs to lie.