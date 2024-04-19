609 die in road crashes 1st quarter 2024

File photo

At least 609 people died na­tionwide in road crashes during the first quarter of this year, as against 553 deaths recorded last year, within the same period.

Similarly, 3,823 others suffered various injuries as against 3,747 last year, within the same period.



The accidents were 3,405 within the first quarter this year, as against 3,367 the same period last year



The Head of Public Relations of the National Road Safety Au­thority (NRSA), Mrs Pearl Adusu Sateckla, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yester­day, said the crashes recorded, represent an increase of 1.13 per cent.



She said the crashes, which included 573 pedestrian knock-downs, involved 1,978 commercial and 2520 private vehicles and attributed to speeding and fatigued driving.



Mrs Sateckla stated that the Authority in partnership with the police and Bloomberg Philan­thropic Initiative for Global Road, are intensifying sensitisation of drivers and road users.



She stated that some drivers were apprehended for various road traffic offences, including speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mrs Sateckla said the suspects were handed over to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department and fines imposed on them.



She urged drivers to abide by the road safety regulations, to prevent crashes, death and loss of properties.



Mrs Sateckla assured the public of the NRSA's determina­tion to partner with the media, the Ghana Police Service, the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority and stake­holders in educating the public on road safety.



She said road accident affects the socio-economic development of the country and appealed to all and sundry to support the road safety campaign.



“Most of the road accidents were avoidable. We must all come on board and address the menace, as road safety is a shared responsi­bility,” Mrs Sateckla appealed.