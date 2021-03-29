65-year-old man beheaded by a moving train in Sekondi

The accident occurred this morning

Correspondence from Western Region

A 65-year-old man has been beheaded by a moving train at Adiembra, a suburb of Sekondi in the Western Region.



The accident which happened this morning crushed the man’s head completely in the process.



The man whose name was given as Ousmanu was a trader from Niger, who has been living around the Adiembra area.

According to eyewitnesses, Ousmanu was crossing the rail line when a train moving from Kojokrom to Takoradi crushed him to death.



The train started blowing its horn to warn the man of its presence, whiles people in the train tried other gestures to warn him but the man could not walk off the lines hurriedly and the train knocked him down.



Police have been to the scene to covey the body to the Effia Nkwanta Hospital morgue.