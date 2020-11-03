66% of Ghanaians willing to vote for a female president - Research

A total of 66.2% of Ghanaians are willing to vote for a female president according to research conducted by the NCCE to find out from the respondents their matters of concern and requests from politicians in the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to the research, the preparedness of Ghanaians to elect a woman as president has grown higher with just 23.2% of respondents expressing otherwise.



The respondents are of the view that with more education and empowerment, the country should overcome the fear of entrusting the highest office of the land to a woman.



However, the top four reasons cited by respondents’ unwillingness to vote for a woman include; women being incompetent (20.3%), women not firm in decision making (17.8%), women in position abuse their power(14.4%).

Also, cultural and social norms, women not presenting themselves to be elected, and many others were cited as reasons why women are not actively engaged in politics.



As part of measures to increase women’s participation in governance, the voters suggested that in the Affirmation Action bill should be passed, all institutions should reserve a quota for women, and women must be empowered through formal education.



