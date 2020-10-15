7 facts about the widow of Mfantseman MP now NPP Parliamentary candidate

Ophelia Hayford, wife of the former Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially confirmed that Mrs Ophelia Hayford widow of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantsiman Constituency is their parliamentary candidate for the 2020 polls.

Until October 11, 2020, she was still a serving police officer and therefore had to resign to pave way for her political ambition.



MyNewsGh.com has been digging deep and brings to its readers 7 facts about the candidate which it may not know.



She was Chief Inspector with the Ghana Police Service



Ophelia Hayford worked with Interpol Unit at the CID Headquarters



She joined the Ghana Police Service in 1993 as a recruit



She is 47-years-old

Until her retirement, she has served the service for 27 years



She is a Christian



Resigned officially on October 11, 2020



Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Concerned youth and citizens of the Mfantseman constituency have kicked against the proposed nomination of the widow of the murdered Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford as the new Parliamentary candidate to lead the Party in the 2020 polls.



According to a GNA report, the group is opting for another candidate arguing “We recommend Mr James Korsah – Brown to the NEC to be the replacement of our deceased MP as he is known to be active and has immensely contributed his quota towards the development of Mfantseman Constituency.”