86.8% of Ghanaians willing to vote – NCCE Research

Research conducted by the National Communication for Civic Education indicates that 86.6 percent of Ghanaian registered voters are willing to cast their votes in the upcoming December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to the NCCE, 51.7 percent of the 86.6 respondents who are willing to cast their vote on December 7 were males while the females represented 48.3 percent of the total respondents who will be going to the polls next month.



The findings of the research were presented to the public through the media on Tuesday, November 3 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra by Madam Henrietta Asante-Sarpong, the Director of Research, Gender and Equality Department of the NCCE.



“For the upcoming general elections, 86.8 percent of our respondents have decided to vote. Males are in the majority in terms of willingness to vote with 51.7 percent and female with 48.3 percent.”



“The regions that recorded the highest figures in terms of willingness to vote are the Upper East Region while the Greater Accra Region recorded the lowest.”

She added that: “Western Region recorded the highest proportion of undecided voters among all the other regions.”



Watch the video of Madam Henrietta Asante-Sarpong’s presentation at the Alisa Hotel below:



