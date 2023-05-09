0
Menu
News

9 injured in multiple car crash at Gomoa Okyereko

Multiple Car Crash At Gomoa Okyereko.png The four cars involved in the crash at Gomoa Okyereko

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

Nine passengers are seriously injured after four cars crashed at Gomoa Okyereko Junction on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region

The accident happened at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District on the Central Region Monday, May 8, 2023 evening.

The vehicles involved are Honda civic salon car GX- 4649-22, Kia Cargo car, GR-8709-18, Toyota 4 Runner, GE- 5801-12 and Urvan GG-2102-23.

In an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the Public relations officer of the Ghana National Fire Service Winneba Branch, ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie revealed that, the Honda civic salon car made a wrongful overtaking but lost control and collided with the Cargo leading to the accident.

According to ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie, all the victims have been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Source: kasapafmomline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
Related Articles: