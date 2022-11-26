96 graduate from Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute

Some of the graduands at the ceremony

The Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute (TPTI) has held its third graduation ceremony.

After completing the Medicine Counter Assistants course, 104 students sat the final examination which was regulated by the Ghana Pharmacy Council (GPC). 96 graduated.



At the ceremony held at Sika Hall, Avenor, Accra, the TPTI urged graduating Medical Counter Assistants (MCAs) to be diligent in following the law and maintaining professional ethics in their line of duty.



Gracing the colourful occasion were the Head of Regional Coordination, Pastor Kofi Obeng, and management members from the Tobinco Group of Companies.



On behalf of Dr Audu Rauf, Registrar of Pharmacy Council, Pastor Obeng spoke on the theme: ‘The Need for Excellence in Training MCAs in Our Pharmaceutical Industry.’



“Your regulator, the Pharmacy Council, has on several occasions been receiving complaints about professional misconduct, such as truancy, disrespect, and stealing, among others, from employers within the industry, especially, the pharmacies. I would like to encourage all graduands to be law-abiding, ethical, and professional as they take up their roles in the pharmaceutical industry,” he admonished.

He also congratulated the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, and his staff for the success they had chalked up.



Registrar for Entrance University College of Health and Sciences (EUCHS), Samuel Apeawin, also addressed the graduating class, advising them to stay clear of the lust for money and instead do their work putting God first, loving their jobs and safeguarding the reputation of the TPTI. This, he assured, would propel the graduates to great heights.



He also highlighted employment opportunities with “many subsidiaries under the Tobinco Group of Companies,” and charged his audience to “make use of the brand to create a change in the industry.”



The Head of Administration of the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Training Institute (TPTI), Mrs. Eunice Tweneboaa Adu speaking to the graduating class noted that: “for the past two years of its existence, the school has equipped students to become professional Medical Counter Assistants.”



She warned against complacency and encouraged the graduands towards excellence to honour their parents and the institution.

“We congratulate you for coming this far. I would encourage you to continue applying what you have learned in school, both academically and in terms of life moral values. Don’t rest on your laurels but pursue further to make the school and your parents proud,” she said.



As the highest performing student, Abdulai Muniratu gave a speech on behalf of the students, expressing appreciation to the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, and tutors of the TPTI for their constant support.



Graduating students excelled academically were honoured.



TPTI is one of many subsidiaries under the Tobinco Group of Companies, established in 2020.



The institute seeks to train and achieve the highest standards in pharmacy practices as well as promote public health and safety.