A.B.A Fuseini would rather use his money to buy 'plastic chairs' than pay delegates - Allotey Jacobs on MP's defeat

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has diagnosed the reason behind the defeat of incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, popularly known as Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, in the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

The lawmaker will no longer return to Parliament in 2025 as he lost his seat polling 333 votes while his opponent, Atta Issah, won by polling 801 to emerge winner to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of the NDC.

The NDC Parliamentary election results in the Sagnarigu constituency came as a shock to supporters of the party and his colleagues in Parliament as they wondered what could have been the reason for the defeat of Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini.

Allotey Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, lost his seat because he didn't pay money to the delegates.

He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the MP would use his money to buy plastic chairs than pay the delegates.

"I'm sure A.B.A. Fuseini didn't pay them . . . the A.B.A Fuseini will rather use the money to buy bench and plastic chairs . . ." he stated.

