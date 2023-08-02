A-G tasks police to investigate ownership of stolen cash from Cecilia Dapaah's residence

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame

The Attorney-General (A-G) has directed the Ghana Police Service to launch a thorough investigation into the ownership of the stolen cash of $1million and €300,000 from the residence of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to a 3news.com report, the decision came after it was revealed that the former minister did not specify the owner of the money during her initial complaint.



The A-G in its advice on the stolen money said that the former minister in her complaint, stated that $800,000 belonged to her deceased brother, and GH¢300,000 was a contribution towards her mother's funeral, both of which were contained in a box and a bag, respectively, that were stolen.



This claim was confirmed by a brother of the former minister, Henry Osei Kwabena, who informed to the police on July 4, 2023, that he brought the box of money to his sister for safekeeping.



“However, considering uncertainties surrounding the ownership of the stolen money, the Attorney-General called for an independent investigation to determine the true ownership of the $800,000, the source(s) from which the established owner acquired the money, and whether the accused stole the entire $800,000 from the complainant's house.



“This notwithstanding, it is important for the police to conduct independent investigations into these assertions to ascertain the following:

i. The true ownership of the amount of $800,000.



ii. The source(s) from which the established owner of the amount of $800,000 acquired the money.



iii. Whether the accused stole the full amount of $800,000 from the house of the complainants,” the A-G’s report stated.



It continues, “Cecilia Dapaah did not indicate who the amounts of $1million and €300,000 stolen from the room belonged to. The $1million and $800,000 have been lumped together in one count on the charge sheet as belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.”



Additionally, the scope of the investigation by the police, according to the A-G, will be expanded to cover money laundering and other financial crimes, with a focus on the complainants.

“The total of all the sums retrieved from the accused together with the value of properties acquired does not appear to amount to the sum reported by the complainants as having been stolen.



The police need to conduct investigations into



i. The ownership of the $200,000 and €300,000.



ii. The source(s) from which the established owner(s) of the amounts of $200,000 and €300,000, acquired the money.



iii. Broaden the investigations on money laundering and other financial crimes to cover the complainants” it added.

