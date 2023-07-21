Sanitation minister tops trends after courts document reveals over $1m was stolen from her house

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is topping trends on social media after news of her and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, being robbed at their home in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

Court documents reveal that the minister and her family lost US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash; assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000, during the robbery.



Many Ghanaians on social media, including leading politicians, have been left dumbfounded by the news.



Many are asking how the minister and her husband come by such an amount of wealth.



"How did the Minister (Cecilia Dappaah) and her husband come by this quantum of money? Is their home a bank? We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money," the Member of Parliament for Builsa South wrote.



Broadcaster Bridget Otoo also wrote on Twitter, “Wow! I’m speechless on a Friday morning Wow”.

View the reactions of Ghanaians below:





How did the Minister (Cecilia Dappaah) and her husband come by this quantum of money? Is their home a bank? We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money. https://t.co/ut7AlL3dfu — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) July 21, 2023

Nana Addo’s Minister, Cecilia Dapaah kept more than 16,000,000 at home and the money has been stolen by her domestic workers.



While those who kept their monies at the bank are receiving haircut.



This is how karma will pay those who gang-rape this nation. — Beatrice Annan (@Beatrice_Annan1) July 21, 2023

Cecilia Dapaah has worked enough to have $1m and €300k with her at home. you people should stop saying the IMF money has been shared already. the house helps no try at all but they should be forgiven. the real Thieves u pipo know them and we know you pipo ???????? — S.A® (@kwekubills) July 21, 2023













