Here are all the expensive items stolen from Cecilia Dapaa's house

Millions of dollars were stolen from Cecilia Dapaah and her husband's residence in Accra

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been in the news after reports of an alleged robbery by two of her house helps.

A Chronicle report indicated that huge sums of money including Dollars, Euros and Ghana Cedis were retrieved from the bedroom of Cecilia Dapaah and her husband; Daniel Osei Kuffour between the months of July and October 2022 at their residence at Abelempke.



This emerged after the case was sent to an Accra Circuit Court.



The accused persons; Patience Botwe, 18 years old, and Sarah Agyei, 30 years old, stole huge sums of monies and personal effects of the couple, running into millions of Ghana Cedis.



Below are the items and amount of cash stolen from Cecilia Dapaah’s residence according to the Chronicle’s report:



- US $1 million dollars

- € 300,000



- Millions of Ghana Cedis



- Assorted clothes valued at GHC 95,000



- Handbags



- Perfumes

- Pieces of jewelry worth US $95,000



- Six pieces of Kente cloth worth US$90,000



- Six sets of men's suits valued at US $3,000



Meanwhile, 5 accused persons including Patience, her current and former boyfriends as well as her father are all before the same court presided over by Susana Ekuful.



The case is adjourned to August 2, 2023.

