A Plus curses politicians who use and dump the youth after elections

Kwame A Plus, politician and musician

Kwame Asare Obeng known popularly as A Plus has invoked curses on politicians in the country who betray the trust reposed in them by the youth.

According to him, the youth have always been loyal to the major political parties such that they do not have jobs but continue to provide the needed support for these parties.



However, after being used during elections, the youth who will toil and work to ensure that they win power, are dumped whilst their children who did not take part in campaigning are given juicy jobs and contracts.



A Plus wrote; "After all that you do to them they are so loyal. The youth still come out to support NDC and NPP but when you win you dump them and go and bring your children and girlfriends. Common jobs you won't give them. Scholarship you won't give them. Basic social amenities you won't give them. You will steal saaaa and steal money meant for water for their grandparents in the village. Wicked old men. Nyame betua mo ka paaa"

Below is his post on video:



